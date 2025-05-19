Man arrested after dog dies in hot car outside Manassas Mall

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a dog in a car Friday outside the Manassas Mall in Virginia, police say.

Police say the man left his 2-year-old American Bull Dog inside a car parked outside the mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas. When the dog's owner returned "a couple of hours" later, police say, the dog was unresponsive.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The D.C. area reached a high of 87 degrees Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prince William County Police said the dog's owner had six other dogs with him, who were found inside the mall. Those dogs were brought to the Animal Services Center and didn't appear to be hurt, police said.

The owner, Malik Lee Dorsey-O'Bannon, was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty. A court date is pending. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney. NBC4 has reached out to the Prince William County public defender's office.