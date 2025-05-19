Northern Virginia

Man arrested after dog dies in hot car outside Manassas Mall

The dog's owner, Malik Lee Dorsey-O'Bannon, was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty

By Carissa DiMargo, NBC Washington managing editor

 A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a dog in a car Friday outside the Manassas Mall in Virginia, police say.

Police say the man left his 2-year-old American Bull Dog inside a car parked outside the mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas. When the dog's owner returned "a couple of hours" later, police say, the dog was unresponsive.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The D.C. area reached a high of 87 degrees Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Prince William County Police said the dog's owner had six other dogs with him, who were found inside the mall. Those dogs were brought to the Animal Services Center and didn't appear to be hurt, police said.

The owner, Malik Lee Dorsey-O'Bannon, was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty. A court date is pending. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney. NBC4 has reached out to the Prince William County public defender's office.

