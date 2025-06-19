Man accused of exposing himself to women in Arlington

An Arlington man is under arrest after police say he exposed himself to several women.

Investigators say it happened during a relatively short time frame, but there may be more incidents that they don’t know about.

“We are seeking potential additional victims,” said Alli Shorb with the Arlington County Police Department.

Police said Ivan Fontana is responsible for at least three indecent exposure incidents in May, and now investigators are turning to the public to see if there are more.

“I mean, this area is usually pretty safe so, I would be a little concerned because I’ll walk around at night at like 10 p.m. coming back from the Metro,” said Alana Delvecchio, an Arlington resident.

“You know, it’s just not great for the community,” said Sean Ferguson, a D.C. resident.

The first reported incident happened near Clarendon Boulevard and Washington Boulevard May 31. The victim told police she was walking in the area when a man exposed himself just after 2:30 p.m.

The suspect did it again minutes later not too far away, according to police.

“We're considering this a series,” Shorb said.

Shorb said the suspect kept going and escalated. A couple hours later, ACPD was called to North George Mason Drive and Washington Boulevard. The victim said she was walking in the area with two children when a man exposed himself and touched her inappropriately before taking off.

Responding officers searched the area and arrested Fontana just down the road near 18th Street North.

The 37-year-old is charged with both crimes.

“How important reporting is, especially in this case that occurred just before 5 p.m. on that day,” Shorb said. “The victim in this case immediately called police, provided us with a description and a direction of travel for this suspect, which is why we were able to take him into custody so quickly.”

On June 4, detectives got a tip about another incident on North Quincy Street near 10th the same day. The victim told police a man exposed himself to her around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the timeline and suspect description matches the other reports.

Fontana is currently being held without bond

“We’re asking anybody who may have information that would help us in these investigations or they may have had past inappropriate encounters with this individual to please reach out to our special victims unit or they can report information anonymously through our tip line,” Shorb said.

Fontana is facing charges for indecent exposure, sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.