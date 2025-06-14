Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters in Culpeper

A man was arrested for reckless driving and is accused of intentionally driving into a group of people leaving a protest today, Culpeper police said.

A group named Culpeper Democrats on Facebook said it happened at their No Kings rally on James Madison Highway. Culpeper police didn't immediately identify the name of the protest, but they described it as a "lawful protest event."

The Culpeper Police Department said officers were monitoring the area as the protest ended when 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr. of Culpeper "intentionally" accelerated an SUV into the dispersing crowd.

At least one person was hit, according to police, but they said they hadn't received reports of any injuries.

In their Facebook post, the Culpeper Democrats group thanked the police department for its "quick response and for keeping our protest safe!"

Checklick is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail, police said, and additional charges could still be filed.

The Culpeper Police Department said this is an active and ongoing investigation and is asking witnesses to come forward.