Man, 61, killed in Stafford County shooting involving off-duty federal officer

An off-duty federal law enforcement officer shot and killed a 61-year-old man in Stafford County, Virginia, during a fight about motorcyclists driving recklessly in his neighborhood, but the victim wasn’t one of the motorcyclists — he was a neighbor.

About 6:25 p.m. Friday, a man was revving his off-road motorcycle up and down an otherwise quiet Jenny Lynn Road. Neighbors said the motorcyclist was popping wheelies and driving too fast, though one neighbor told News4 he didn’t have a problem with it.

But that federal law enforcement officer did have a problem with it.

The officer confronted the motorcyclist about the reckless driving, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. Neighbors say there was an argument and the motorcyclist left and returned a short time later with two family members.

Deputies arrived and stopped the motorcyclist and his family, the sheriff’s office said. But it turned physical, and a 61-year-old neighbor came over and got involved.

Then, authorities say, "The federal law enforcement officer's gun was discharged, and the 61-year-old resident was struck in the chest." One sheriff’s deputy was grazed by the bullet, suffering a minor injury.

A doorbell camera shows the victim's wife walking over to see what happened. When she saw her husband, she let out several screams.

The three men arrested were 20, 21, and 46 years old — Nicolas, Angel, and Xavier Vazquez. Each is being held without bond on several charges including assault and battery on law enforcement.

The federal officer, whose name nor agency hasn’t been disclosed, has not been charged

News4 requested interviews with the sheriff's office and the commonwealth's attorney to learn whether or not the federal officer could face charges. The commonwealth's attorney declined, and the sheriff's office has yet to responded.

