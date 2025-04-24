Loved ones search for answers after teen killed in Alexandria

Days after Deaundre “Dre” Jack’s death, his grieving friends and family are desperate for answers.

“He really was somebody that people when they met him, they just connected to him because he just had that kind of light,” said Rev. Aimee Appell, a family friend.

Loved ones say the 19-year-old was killed two days before his birthday.

“Dre just loved anime, and gaming and he loved to be around his family,” Appell said. “He was humble and shy, and I can’t imagine why anybody would want to do any harm to him.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Alexandria police say he died Saturday night after he was found lying in a parking lot on Canterbury Square with multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding officers and EMTs did their best to save his life, but he didn't make it and was pronounced dead on scene.

At last update, there was no word on a possible motive or suspect description.

“We’re trying to wrap our heads around it, to understand, you know, this has happened, because he was really, he was such a homebody, it’s almost surprising that he was out and about like he was, you know, and he had just kind of gotten himself to be a little more social, a little more outgoing and get out of the house and go and then this happens, it’s just hard to understand,” Appell said.

Appell said his death is just the latest in a series of difficult losses for his family. That's why she organized an online fundraiser to help with the funeral expenses.

“We would like to really know what happened, why this happened… to be able to do a real homegoing kind of a service for him…” she said. “You know, nobody should have to bury a child. It just should never be something that one has to do, but then to not have the means to do it, to feel like you have to skimp on it or do the very least expensive thing, that’s just not fair.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and Alexandria police said they want to hear from anyone who knows anything. Pictures or videos can also be uploaded to their public portal.