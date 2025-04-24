Loudoun schools superintendent tells why district won't sign anti-DEI certification

Loudoun County Public Schools are defying a state and federal deadline by the U.S. Department of Education.

The superintendent of the Northern Virginia district said in a letter Thursday that they will not sign an anti-discrimination certification amid a fast-approaching deadline to cut diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs or risk losing funding.

In the letter, Superintendent Aaron Spence called the Education Department’s demands “vague” and "overly broad.”

Earlier this month, the Education Department asked every state and local education agency that receives federal funding to certify it does not engage in discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.

Local Maryland school districts said the state handled it at the state level. Virginia asked districts to sign it on their own.

Spence told News4 in an interview Thursday afternoon that he believes the policy is so vague he worries an African American history class or observation of Black history month could be a violation without educators knowing it.

“It opened the door for interpretation and, you know, for any of the activities in which we engage in,” Spence said.

“I don’t understand how anybody can get an education if we pretend that we are not a diverse group of people with different lived experiences and try to understand how we can bring those wonderful and beautiful perspectives into our classrooms to learn and grow together,” he said.

A certification is something Loudoun County said districts must do every year.

The district said it’s unclear what purpose the new certification serves and said it asks school districts not to engage in “certain DEI practices” and “illegal DEI.” Loudoun County said neither terms are defined and it’s “unwise for any public entity to enter into an agreement … with undefined terms.”

Spence said the district’s decision was not political or ideological and was made seeking clarity.

Earlier Thursday, a federal judge in New Hampshire issued an injunction against the Department of Education in connection with its anti-DEI efforts, blocking them from enforcing or implementing its anti-DEI program.

Which DMV school districts signed the certification or declined to sign it?

News4 asked school districts in our region whether they signed. Here’s what we know so far.

DC: D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) told News4 they signed the certification.

“OSSE and DC local education agencies (LEAs) have always followed the law under Title VI. Signing the certification reaffirms our ongoing commitment to ensure all DC students are treated equitably under the law,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Maryland: Maryland’s Department of Education said Thursday that all 24 school systems in the state signed and submitted alternative compliance forms.

“In light of recent actions at the federal level, we want to be clear on our commitment to Maryland schools, students and staff. We are committed to supporting all students and upholding the law,” State Superintendent of Schools Carey M. Wright and State Board of Education President Joshua Michael said in a joint statement.

“Maryland schools are designed to be welcoming, equitable, fair and safe. The rich diversity of our state is the strength of each school community. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing every child, of every background, the education they deserve to succeed and reach their full potential,” their statement continued, in part.

Virginia: Fairfax County Public Schools did not respond to an inquiry.

