Loudoun Schools Superintendent Speaks on Sex Assault Cases

The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools spoke on Friday on reports of sexual assaults this year in two high schools.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler promised policy changes after a student allegedly sexually assaulted a classmate at Stone Bridge High School in May, was transferred to Broad Run High School and allegedly assaulted a second student.

Ziegler did not take questions.

Some parents have called for his job.

The first attack was reported inside Stone Bridge High School in late May, where a ninth-grade girl says a boy forcibly sodomized her inside a bathroom.

“This is a really, really difficult time for them,” said Elicia Brand, a spokesperson for the victim’s family. “I mean, their baby was sexually assaulted in the most heinous of ways."

While the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office was investigating, a Loudoun County School Board meeting devolved into chaos June 22. The victim's mother is heard on cellphone video telling the crowd what happened.

“My child was raped at school! " she said.

Behind her, the victim's father is seen being arrested.

The family says they were provoked by other parents.

Then on Oct. 6 inside Broad Run High School, another girl was sexually assaulted inside of a classroom.

Prosecutors confirm it was the same boy.

“This is not OK to allow a child that has been charged with a rape to go back into a school," Brand said.

The boy was arrested and charged for the first assault in July but released from juvenile detention while prosecutors waited for DNA rape kit evidence to come back.

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj says at the time they had no reason to believe the boy should have stayed in juvenile detention.

