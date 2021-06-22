Loudoun School Board to Discuss Policies on Treatment of Transgender Students

The Loudoun County school board will discuss a proposed policy on the treatment of transgender students that has become a hot-button issue in Northern Virginia and beyond.

High turnout and a lengthy public comment section are expected at the meeting Tuesday afternoon. Supporters of the proposed policy are set to rally beforehand.

Proposed Policy 8040 on the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students became national news after elementary school gym teacher Tanner Cross testified in May that he would not follow the policy because he believed it would harm children and violate his religious beliefs.

The school district placed Cross on paid administrative leave. A District Court judge ruled earlier this month that Cross must be reinstated, citing his rights to speech and religious liberty.

A physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School said the proposed pronoun policy runs contrary to his religious beliefs. Paul Wagner reports.

The policy calls for all students to be “treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, or gender identity/expression.” It is in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, Loudoun officials say.

The proposed policy would affect staff use of transgender students’ names and pronouns; transgender students’ access to sports, restrooms and locker rooms; and training for school mental health professionals.

Here are the main points:

Staff should allow transgender and gender-expansive students to “use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their consistently asserted gender identity.” Staff should use students’ names and pronouns. “Staff or students who intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student’s gender identity by using the wrong name and gender pronoun are in violation of this policy.”

Staff should allow transgender and gender-expansive students to participate in “interscholastic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities … in a manner consistent with the student’s gender identity.”

Students should be allowed to use the restrooms and locker rooms that “correspond to their consistently asserted gender identity.” Staff should “take steps to designate gender-inclusive or single-user restrooms commensurate with the size of the school.”

“All school mental health professionals shall complete training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression.”

“The Superintendent is authorized to develop implementing regulations and school procedures to ensure consistency in practices.”

Go here to see the full text of proposed Policy 8040.

Go here to see the Virginia Department of Education’s “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.”

Amid high tensions ahead of a prior school board meeting, security was heightened and a bomb squad conducted a sweep. School board members received death threats.

