‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended

Dozens of Loudoun County, Virginia, transit workers are returning to the picket lines for a second day Thursday, forcing the suspension of service on nearly three dozen bus lines.

Silver Line bus routes and all commuter bus routes are suspended Thursday. Here’s a full list of changes.

The striking workers are demanding better pay and benefits from private contractor Keolis.

Bus operator Sandra Vigil said workers can’t afford to live in Loudoun County anymore. She said workers are moving to places an hour or more away.

“We have families. We live here in Loudoun County. We cannot afford to live here any longer,” said bus operator Sandra Vigil. “I know we’re out here, and we’ve stranded our passengers. This is not something we wanted to do. We were forced to do this.”

The workers' union, ATU Local 689, says their employer cut health and retirement benefits when it took over nearly two years ago.

Keolis said it raised wages between 15% and 30% in June 2022.

"We look forward to finalizing a contract that supports the well-being of our employees and their families with comprehensive benefits and competitive wages,” Keolis said in a statement.

The workers and company are due to restart negotiations on Thursday.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.