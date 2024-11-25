Loudoun County community mourns 2 men killed in crash

Northern Virginia’s Nepalese community is mourning two young men from Nepal who were killed in a violent crash in Loudon County early Friday.

Friends identified them as Bibek Subedi, 22, and Shures KC, 21.

“It was very sad for me and especially the whole community,” friend Ashish Sangroula said. “We cried; we said our sorrows together.”

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Tall Cedars Parkway near Loudon County Parkway in South Riding.

Sheriff’s deputies say a Ford Mustang driven by Bijay Tamang, 30, went off the road, hitting several trees. Subedi and KC were ejected from the car and died from their injuries. Tamang and another passenger survived.

“They are very nice people,” Sangroula said. “Very hardworking.”

Tamang is charged with involuntary manslaughter but could be facing more charges soon.

According to court documents obtained by News4, deputies say Tamang admitted to being drunk at the time of the crash. The documents also state investigators believe he was speeding.

He’s being held without bond.

Northern Virginia’s Nepalese community honored Subedi and KC at a vigil Sunday.

Friends said Subedi was attending college here and say both men came to the U.S. to help support their families in Nepal.

“They don’t have any immediate family members here,” Sangroula said. “So, me including few others and the whole community is together with them to provide support to them and their families.”

Sangroula and other community members vowed to help the victims’ families. They started an online fundraiser. In 24 hours, it raised more than $20,000.

“They were the head of the family and they have so much to pay off back home and they were depending on them,” Sangroula said.

In court, Tamang asked to hire his own attorney. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 23.

