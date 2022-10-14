Loudoun Co. School Board Reviews 10 Schools' Names Over Confederate or Segregationist Ties

The Loudoun County school board in Northern Virginia is considering name changes for 10 of its schools because of Confederate or segregationist ties.

The Black history committee presented a total of 10 schools to the board, and suggested renaming two of them:

Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School

Mercer Middle School

The committee said another eight need to be studied further:

Ball's Bluff Elementary School

Belmont Ridge Middle School

Belmont Station Elementary School

Emerick Elementary School

Hutchinson Farm Elementary School

Moorefield Station Elementary School

Seldens Landing Elementary School

Sully Elementary School

Those names have a "direct association with the enslavement of people, Daughters of the Confederacy, the Lost Cause, and the American Colonization Society," the committee said.