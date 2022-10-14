Loudoun Co. School Board Reviews 10 Schools' Names Over Confederate or Segregationist Ties

The Loudoun County school board in Northern Virginia is considering name changes for 10 of its schools because of Confederate or segregationist ties.
The Black history committee presented a total of 10 schools to the board, and suggested renaming two of them:
- Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School
- Mercer Middle School
The committee said another eight need to be studied further:
- Ball's Bluff Elementary School
- Belmont Ridge Middle School
- Belmont Station Elementary School
- Emerick Elementary School
- Hutchinson Farm Elementary School
- Moorefield Station Elementary School
- Seldens Landing Elementary School
- Sully Elementary School
Those names have a "direct association with the enslavement of people, Daughters of the Confederacy, the Lost Cause, and the American Colonization Society," the committee said.