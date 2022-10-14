Northern Virginia

Loudoun Co. School Board Reviews 10 Schools' Names Over Confederate or Segregationist Ties

The Loudoun County school board in Northern Virginia is considering name changes for 10 of its schools because of Confederate or segregationist ties.

The Black history committee presented a total of 10 schools to the board, and suggested renaming two of them:

  • Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School
  • Mercer Middle School

The committee said another eight need to be studied further:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • Ball's Bluff Elementary School
  • Belmont Ridge Middle School
  • Belmont Station Elementary School
  • Emerick Elementary School
  • Hutchinson Farm Elementary School
  • Moorefield Station Elementary School
  • Seldens Landing Elementary School
  • Sully Elementary School

Those names have a "direct association with the enslavement of people, Daughters of the Confederacy, the Lost Cause, and the American Colonization Society," the committee said.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaLOUDOUN COUNTY
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us