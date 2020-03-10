Loudoun Co. Coronavirus Patient Attended Christ Church Georgetown

Loudoun County’s first patient to test positive for the new coronavirus attended Christ Church Georgetown in D.C., where the rector tested positive.

“The case is an otherwise healthy individual in their 40s who had contact with a known case in Washington, D.C., at Christ Church in Georgetown,” Loudoun County Board Chair Phyllis Randall said.

The patient is one of eight positive cases in Virginia as of Tuesday evening.

“Easily there are more than eight cases in Virginia,” Loudoun County Health Department Executive Director Dr. David Goodfriend said.

He said the number will grow — likely very soon.

“Partly just because people have been infected and we just haven’t tested them yet, and it may be that we’re getting to a point where more and more people are becoming infected,” he said.

Loudoun County said test availability is growing. Private companies can now test for the coronavirus, and the state has recently expanded the criteria for people to qualify for testing.

A rector and an organist at Christ Church Georgetown tested positive for the coronavirus.

