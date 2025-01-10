Kohl's to close 27 stores, including one in Northern Virginia

The department store retailer Kohl's says they'll close 27 underperforming stores and a fulfillment center by April, including one location in Northern Virginia.

The Kohl’s store at 2100 Centreville Road in Herndon will close, the company announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin-based retailer said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

Kohl's said all employees have been notified of the changes and are being offered "a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," CEO Tom Kingsbury said in a statement. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

In addition to the Herndon location, Kohl’s will close another in Williamsburg, Virginia. They’ll also close 10 stores in California; two stores each in Illinois and Ohio; and one store each in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. The fulfillment center slated for closure is in San Bernardino, California. Go here to see the full list of locations.

Kohl's operates more than 1,150 stores nationwide. The closures represent just over 2% of their footprint.