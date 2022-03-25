Jury Finds Fairfax Officer Who Used Stun Gun on Black Man Not Guilty of Assault

A jury found a Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer not guilty of using excessive force against a man in a June 2020 incident caught on body camera.

The officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, had faced three misdemeanor assault and battery charges for tasering Lamonta Gladney, who is Black. Timberlake has said he thought Gladney was someone else and said Gladney was high on PCP and uncontrollable when he approached the scene.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a release that he was disappointed in the outcome of the trial but was not surprised.

"It is notoriously hard to prosecute a case like this, but my standard of prosecuting a case isn’t whether it’s easy or hard," Descano said. "My standard is doing what I think is right to hold people, including law enforcement, accountable for their actions."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

La Monta Gladney shared his story Thursday after Officer Tyler Timberlake used a stun gun against him on June 5. The officer was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery. News4's Drew Wilder reports.

On the day of the incident, other officers who had arrived at the scene before Timberlake had spent several minutes trying to persuade Gladney to get into an ambulance to go to a detox center.

Body camera footage released by police shows Timberlake fire his stun gun at the unarmed man multiple times. While Gladney was on the ground, video shows, Timberlake struck him and shocked him again.

In opening statements during the trial, Timberlake's attorneys said he used appropriate force given the situation.

They also said he thought Gladney was someone else. Bodycam video showed Timberlake calling him "Anthony." A man by that name, the defense attorney said, was violent and known to Timberlake.

The defense said Timberlake had experience arresting people who are high on PCP, and that Gladney appeared to be on the drug. They said toxicology tests later showed Gladney had PCP and cocaine in his system, and that despite the case of mistaken identity, Timberlake was responding appropriately.

Gladney described the incident as "traumatizing."

Descano's statement continued, "True justice goes beyond any one case. True justice will be achieved when my Black and brown neighbors don’t have to fear for their well-being when they leave their homes."

Stay with NBC4 for more on this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.