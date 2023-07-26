Judge denies former police officer's petition to get his job back after killing an unarmed Black man

A judge denied a petition by a former Fairfax County police officer to get his job back after he shot and killed a Black man earlier this year.

In Febuary, Wesley Shifflett killed 37-year-old Timothy Johnson, who was accused of shoplifting from Tysons Corner Center. Johnson was unarmed.

Approximately a month later, Shifflett was dismissed from his job as a police officer.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said Shifflett did not meet the expectations of the department and did not follow use-of-force protocols.

Last month, Shifflett petitioned the court to return to his position, arguing that the county did not follow a legal grievance process when he was fired.

Earlier this month, a Fairfax County judge ruled in favor of the county and denied Shifflett's petition.

In April, a county grand jury declined to indict Shifflett on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in Johnson's death.

The Fairfax County prosecutor has requested a second grand jury to review the case and consider possible charges.