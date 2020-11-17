Jewelry Theft Ring Indicted in Virginia

Four men indicted for burglary in Virginia are tied to a string of burglaries throughout Fairfax County, and police say there could be more victims.

My-Chau Nguyen's home was broken into in October 2018. Burglars stole priceless heirlooms and jewelry.

"You just feel so violated — so, so violated — because, you know, it's your home," she said.

Nguyen said she didn't feel safe in her home for months, nervous to sleep in her own bed.

Nguyen was just the first victim. Over the next several months, the burglars moved through neighborhoods in Northern Virginia stealing from at least 40 people, police said.

"As far as property crimes go, it doesn't get any worse," said Samuel Song of the Fairfax County Police Department.

"It's been two years, over two years, and normally, you know, I would've given up," Nguyen said.

Earlier this year, detectives identified suspects and followed them as they tried to break into a home in Vienna.

Officers moved in and arrested four men from New York who allegedly were coming to the area and targeting Asian and Middle Eastern families.

A grand jury indicted each of them with two counts of racketeering this week. If convicted, each of the four suspects faces up to 80 years in prison.

“This country's a great place that if you work hard, you're going to be rewarded, and to just think that you can just go rob people, it's just unbelievable," Nguyen said.