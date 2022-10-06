Virginia

IT Problems Delay Some Virginia Voter Registrations; No Data Lost

The glitch has been resolved and no voter registration data has been lost, Susan Beals, commissioner of the Department of Elections, said

By Associated Press

voting stickers generic
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Intermittent computer network problems led to a recently discovered backlog of voter registration applications, Virginia officials said Wednesday.

The glitch has been resolved and no voter registration data has been lost, Susan Beals, commissioner of the Department of Elections, said in a statement. But the issue has increased the workload for local registrars, who process the applications.

The network issue within the Department of Elections led to a delay in processing about 107,000 voting-related transactions recently submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles, the statement said. Those transactions include address updates, new registrations and other changes.

The total number of new registrations that were delayed won't be determined until local registrars finish processing them, Beals’ statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit tracker of elections and money in politics, first reported the issue. VPAP said it sought an explanation Tuesday after noticing a dip in new monthly voter registrations starting in June.

Registrars in Virginia's capital region told The Richmond Times-Dispatch the backlogs meant they would be putting in long hours to catch up.

“Every registrar’s office could use about 10 more people right at this moment,” Chesterfield Registrar Missy Vera told the newspaper.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Alexandria 11 hours ago

18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Attempted Carjacking in Which Accomplice Was Killed

Voters can check their registration status online.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginiavoter registration
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us