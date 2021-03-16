‘Isaac Will Be Missed Forever': Army Reservist Killed in Virginia Head-On Crash

A Virginia family and community are heartbroken after a wrong-way car crash Sunday claimed the lives of two people, including a 23-year-old who served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Isaac D. Evans, of Locust Grove, was killed in the early-morning crash on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County. He attended Bridgewater College and played on the school football team, and was a 2016 graduate of James Monroe High School, his godfather, Shawn Brooks said. Evans was captain of his high school football team, and class president.

“Isaac is the kind of guy that would brighten up a room when he walked into it,” Brooks said.

Evans loved his family, including two sisters. At the time of the crash, he was headed to his father’s house to build a swing set for his nephew.

“Everybody’s just trying to figure out, why Isaac?” his godfather said.

Virginia State Police say Evans was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 west on Route 3 near Route 610 at about 6 a.m. Sunday when a 2008 Mercury Milan being driven the wrong way crashed into his car head-on.

The impact caused Evans’ car to hit a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that a 45-year-old woman was driving beside him.

Evans was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Mercury also died at the scene. Police identified him as J’haun G. Pendleton, of Fredericksburg. He was 27. It was unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seat belt.

The woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt, police said.

As police investigate the crash, Evans' family is mourning their great loss, his godfather said.

“Isaac will be missed forever because he is a star among stars,” he said.