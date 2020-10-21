Arlington Schools Internet Outage Could Affect Virtual Learning

An internet outage at Arlington Public Schools could impact virtual learning on Wednesday as some families face a deadline to choose between hybrid and all-distance learning.

Arlington Public Schools says its internet service provider notified the school system of a major fiber cut in Vienna, Virginia, that is causing a service disruption.

The outage appears to be affecting websites including a parent portal and an e-learning platform.

APS says the vendor is working to restore service, but there is no estimate for restoration.

Arlington Public Schools says it will provide an update sometime Wednesday morning. A school spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached by phone or email.

Wednesday is also the deadline for certain families, including those with pre-K through fifth-grade students, to log on to the ParentVUE website and declare their preference between distance learning or hybrid, in-person learning.

However, the ParentVue website and Canvas online learning platform both wouldn’t load about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The school didn’t say how this outage could potentially impact thousands of students who are learning from home.

This is the second time this month that a cut cable has disrupted internet service for major public entities in Virginia.

Virginia's Board of Elections voter registration portal went down on Oct. 13, which was scheduled to be the final day of voter registration. Service went down before 9 a.m. and wasn't restored until about 4 p.m.

In that case, a work crew severed the fiber, cutting certain service to multiple agencies.

