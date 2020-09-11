Internet Outage Affects Fairfax Co. Students

Students in Fairfax County Schools may be encountering internet outages that are hampering virtual learning Friday morning, the school district said in a tweet shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Fairfax County Schools officials attributed the problem to technical difficulties from Verizon.

"An internet service provider in our region (Verizon) is experiencing technical difficulties this morning. This has impacted distance learning for some of our students and staff," the school district said in a tweet.

The district instructed students having connection problems during their virtual classes to switch to independent lessons provided by teachers.

School officials said they will continue to provide updates.

