21-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer on I-95 in Virginia

Traffic was backed up for miles in the Woodbridge area

By NBC Washington Staff

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after crashing with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Virginia Tuesday, creating a miles-long backup, police said.

The man was seen in a Honda sedan weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, Virginia State Police said.

The Honda ran off the right side of the road, crashed into a guardrail, then careened into a tractor-trailer near mile marker 155 in the Woodbridge area, police said.

The Honda and tractor-trailer burst into flames, police said. First responders arrived about 2:30 p.m.

The driver was flown to a burn unit in Washington, D.C., with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The crash temporarily stopped all southbound traffic. Chopper4 footage showed a 10-mile backup at about 3:30 p.m. and charred wreckage of the vehicle.

Charges are pending as police continue their investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

