I-95 Crash, Fire Backs Up Traffic for Miles in Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

At least one person is hurt after a crash and fire on I-95 in Virginia ahead of rush hour Tuesday evening. 

Chopper4 footage showed a 10-mile backup of southbound traffic at about 3:30 p.m. 

A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash near mile marker 155 in the Woodbridge area at about 2:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said. The tractor-trailer caught fire. Chopper4 footage shows the charred wreckage of the vehicle. 

At least one person was hurt and was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. 

The crash temporarily stopped all southbound traffic. Its cause is under investigation. 

