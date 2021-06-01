I-95 Crash, Fire Backs Up Traffic for Miles in Virginia

At least one person is hurt after a crash and fire on I-95 in Virginia ahead of rush hour Tuesday evening.

Chopper4 footage showed a 10-mile backup of southbound traffic at about 3:30 p.m.

#Chopper4 Video: One single right lane now gets by the tractor trailer fire cleanup on I-95 southbound prior to #Dumfries Road in Prince William County, ~10 mile delay and growing, use the express lanes or Rt. 1 #vatraffic @nbcwashington #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/JMqmX0mbKo — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 1, 2021

A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash near mile marker 155 in the Woodbridge area at about 2:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said. The tractor-trailer caught fire. Chopper4 footage shows the charred wreckage of the vehicle.

At least one person was hurt and was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The crash temporarily stopped all southbound traffic. Its cause is under investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.