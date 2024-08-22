Husband of missing Manassas Park woman taken away in handcuffs

The husband of a Northern Virginia woman who has been missing more than three weeks was taken out of their home in handcuffs on Thursday morning, News4 video shows.

Naresh Bhatt was walked out in handcuffs, with his hands behind his back, and walked to a police car.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old nurse originally from Nepal, was last seen on July 31. She’s been the subject of a major search, as colleagues, friends and community members plead for answers and hope she’s safe.

She still had not been found as of Thursday morning.

News4 video on Thursday morning shows officials taking a young child out of the house with a blanket over the child’s head.

Police said in an update late Wednesday that Naresh Bhatt is a person of interest in his wife's disappearance. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer. Manassas Park police did not immediately release information on any charges against him.

Timeline: Manassas Park mom has been missing for more than 3 weeks

Bhatt reported to her job as a pediatric nurse at the UVA Prince William Medical Center on July 27, according to a police timeline. She spoke to a friend on July 28 and was last seen at her home by her husband on July 31, police said.

Her coworkers requested a welfare check on Aug. 2, after she failed to show up for work. Officers went to the home and spoke to her husband, who at that time gave them additional information and said he didn't want to report her as missing.

Three days later, he contacted police and reported her missing.

Her disappearance was not declared involuntary until Aug. 8. The pace has frustrated her friends.

Manassas Park police say Bhatt's credit cards, bank statements and phone have showed no activity since her disappearance.

As Bhatt's daughter turned 1 year old this week, her friends saw a time to try to renew interest in her disappearance. Some met with the police chief on Monday and said Bhatt's disappearance was unlike her.

Bhatt's husband briefly spoke with News4 last week.

“The main message: I need my wife, my baby’s mom, back,” he told News4’s Jackie Bensen.

When Bensen asked Naresh Bhatt if he was worried that someone had harmed his wife, he replied, "I'm worried about a lot of stuff, yes.”

Police executed a search warrant at the couple's Manassas Park home Wednesday evening. A heavy police presence was seen surrounding the home. Forensic investigators were inside the family's home on a cul-de-sac, taking pictures in what appeared to be the primary bedroom on the second floor.

When asked if Bhatt's husband is cooperating with police, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo responded, "No, he is not."

Police have conducted hundreds of interviews and received hundreds of leads, Lugo said.

A large crowd at Wednesday night's news conference grew heated. Friends of Bhatt and members of the Nepalese community grew frustrated with what they perceive as a lack of information. Lugo gave his statement and then tried to leave, but he returned to the podium as people yelled questions. Only then did he answer that Bhatt's husband is a person of interest.

Bhatt is 5 feet tall and about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact Manassas Park police.

