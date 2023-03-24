Husband Kills Wife, Self at Reston Park: Police

A man shot his wife at a Fairfax County, Virginia, park before killing himself, police said.

A passerby found the unconscious couple Wednesday along a trail around Stratton Woods Park in Reston. They had gunshot wounds to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

Patricia Garverick, 69, and Richard Garverick, 75, of Herndon, were pronounced dead on the scene after Fairfax County police responded about 3 p.m.

Cartridge cases and a firearm were found near the bodies, and the couple’s car was found in the Stratton Woods Park parking lot, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.

A victim specialist has been assigned to help the family involved.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.