Husband charged in fatal shooting of young mother in Prince William County

A Northern Virginia man allegedly shot and killed his wife Saturday, police said.

Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, took his wife to Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge after 5 p.m. with a gunshot wound, police said. He told police the couple had been in his car in the area of Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries when his wife was shot. Desire Alexandria Buggs, the 24-year-old mother of a 3-year-old boy, died at the hospital.

Lawson’s account of what happened wasn’t consistent with evidence detectives gathered, police said.

“The early indications are that some of the information that he gave us may not line up with the evidence that we have, that we were able to obtain,” said Renee Carr of Prince William County police.

Police arrested Lawson and charged him with felony murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held without bond.

Police said they are still piecing together exactly what led to the shooting.

A neighbor at the couple’s Woodbridge apartment building said Lawson was nice and respectful, and she never heard them arguing.

A relative of Buggs said her son is in the care of a grandmother.