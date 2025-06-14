Herndon

Hung jury in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Defendant admitted shooting victim but claimed self-defense.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The trial of a Northern Virginia man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in Herndon ended with a hung jury.

Michai Malave was shot and killed in a hotel parking in Herndon in March 2024.

A police investigation concluded Michai and his 16-year-old friend and into a fight with Ismael Cruz Delcid, who was 18 years old at the time.

Cruz Delcid admitted shooting and killing Michai and also shooting at but missing the 16-year-old.

Cruz Delcid says he shot in self-defense. But he's accused of burying the gun, stripping out of some of his clothes, destroying his cellphone and hiding out for more than day before finally turning himself into police.

Prosecutors argued that's not the behavior of someone acting in self defense.

Regardless, the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

The case is set for a status hearing next month.

