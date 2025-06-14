Hung jury in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

The trial of a Northern Virginia man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in Herndon ended with a hung jury.

Michai Malave was shot and killed in a hotel parking in Herndon in March 2024.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A police investigation concluded Michai and his 16-year-old friend and into a fight with Ismael Cruz Delcid, who was 18 years old at the time.

Cruz Delcid admitted shooting and killing Michai and also shooting at but missing the 16-year-old.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cruz Delcid says he shot in self-defense. But he's accused of burying the gun, stripping out of some of his clothes, destroying his cellphone and hiding out for more than day before finally turning himself into police.

Prosecutors argued that's not the behavior of someone acting in self defense.

Regardless, the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

The case is set for a status hearing next month.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.