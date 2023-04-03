Homicides Doubled in Prince William County in 2022: Police

New numbers show violent crime is up in one of Virginia's fastest growing counties.

Prince William County police will present its annual crime report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, showing the number of homicides doubled last year.

"I believe that Prince William County is a very safe place, but we want people to feel safe, and that's what's most important," Board Chair Ann Wheeler said.

In 2022, the county's 20 homicides were more than the previous two years combined and the most since 2016.

Police report 18 of those 20 cases are closed, and the suspect was known to the victim in each of those cases.

“The fact that the victims knew the people means these aren't random acts of violence," Wheeler said.

The police department is about 88% staffed, and the Board of Supervisors increased by 17% and is offering signing bonuses upward of $10,000.

It appears to be helping. Normally, Prince William graduates two classes of new cadets each year, but this year, they expect four classes.

News4 requested an interview with Chief Pete Newsham, but he declined until after Tuesday's presentation to the county board.