Man Fatally Stabbed at His Loudoun Home; Suspect Turns Self In

A man was stabbed to death during a break-in early Sunday morning at his home in a luxurious community in Leesburg, Virginia. Authorities say another man called to turn himself in and now faces multiple charges.

Deputies responded to the home in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. after someone reported a stabbing inside the house, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was identified as Michael Fadely, 46, of Leesburg. His fiancee was also stabbed. She was in stable condition at a hospital Sunday afternoon and is expected to survive.

The victim's father said he couldn't believe his son, part-owner of a technology company and a special person, was taken in such a violent way by a stranger.

"We certainly never thought something would happen to your children. It's not supposed to be that way. Parents don't expect to be burying any children," Robert Fadely said. "He was a great son. He was kind. He always wanted to help people and do things for other people."

The sheriff's office said the suspect, 22-year-old Melvin H. Wasike, was taken into custody less than two miles away in the Leesburg area after he called to turn himself in.

Wasike was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit murder.

Residents in the area should expect an increased law enforcement presence as they investigate, the sheriff's office said.

Barclay Woods is a sought-after community with homes ranging in price from nearly $ 600,000 to nearly $2 million, according to real estate sites. One five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Newton Place sold for $1.8 million in late October, records show.