Homeowner Fatally Shot Man Who Entered Home After Altercation in Yard: Police

A deadly confrontation in Fairfax County, Virginia, appeared to be a case of self-defense, police say.

A homeowner shot and killed a man who entered his home after a confrontation in Oakton on Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said.

"It's hard to comprehend," said a neighbor. "You just, you don't expect that kind of situation to occur.... There were helicopters buzzing over the houses last night."

The commotion stemmed from what police described as a physical altercation between two men at a house in the 11400 block of Waples Mills Road. Police say the homeowner was outside when he encountered a man on his front lawn, and the two got into a physical altercation outside the home.

The homeowner went back inside the home and got a gun, and the other man followed him inside with a large rock, police said. That's when the homeowner then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fairfax County police described the shooting as self defense. The homeowner suffered a non-life threatening injury during the altercation.

"We're fortunately no one else was injured by this incident," 2nd Lt. Jim Curry said Wednesday night. "There were two children that were inside the home, as well as two other adults."

No vehicle has been recovered, and it wasn't immediately known how the man might have gotten to the area, which is suburban and somewhat remote.

Given what happened right around the corner, the neighbor who spoke to News4 said he and other residents are looking to be more cautious and aware of their surroundings.

"It's concerning," he said. "You know, you just have to be a little bit more diligent. Make sure your doors are locked and alarms are all on, and look for strangers on the street. Things that we typically don't do around here."

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.