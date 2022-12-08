Highway Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-66 in Fairfax County: Police

A highway worker was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday while trying to help people involved in another crash, police said.

Virginia State Police say they are searching for a maroon car that crashed into the worker, a man. His name was not immediately released.

The worker witnessed two vehicles collide near a highway work zone on eastbound I-66 near exit 60 about 1 a.m., then told his supervisor he was going to check on the drivers, according to police.

He left his work vehicle and ran toward the crash, police said.

A maroon vehicle sped through the work zone, hitting the worker, police said.

He died at the scene, police said. Authorities are working to notify his family.

The driver in the maroon vehicle fled the scene, police said. Debris was left behind, and police say they are trying to determine the make and model.

One driver involved in the first crash suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.