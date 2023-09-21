High-tech porta-potties are coming to Fairfax parks

The city of Fairfax, Virginia, is partnering with a D.C. startup to launch a pilot program that will bring three high-tech, luxury toilets to city parks.

Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read introduced this program in response to a severe lack of bathrooms in the city’s parks and at festivals. It’s an issue that she campaigned on.

“How do you invite people to your city?” Read said. “Come to my city, but I hope you can, like, hold out for at least two hours before you need to find a bathroom.”

“It doesn't make sense to me,” she said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The company behind these new facilities is called Throne Labs, a startup that originated in D.C. The company strives to redefine the typically less-than-pleasant porta-potty experience, according to Jessica Heinzelman, co-founder and COO.

“The traditional porta-potty is oftentimes the bathroom of last resort and we wanted to be the opposite of that,” Heinzelman said.

The new bathrooms are decked out with multiple high-tech features, including fresh water, climate control, free feminine hygiene products and no-touch technology.

The porta-potty can be entered using a QR code that is displayed on the outside of the facility. After you finish, you’ll receive a text message asking you to rate the cleanliness of the Throne.

“The Throne itself has 21 sensors that are internet-connected that let us know things like what the freshwater levels are, how many uses it’s had since the last clean,” Heinzelman said.

The city’s pilot program will run until December when the city council will consider if the Thrones are worth keeping around until they can budget enough money to build brick-and-mortar restrooms at public parks.