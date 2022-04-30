Northern Virginia

High School Student Arrested for Allegedly Giving Drug-Laced Brownie to Classmate

Police lights
Shutterstock

A high school student in Stafford County, Virginia, is accused of giving a drug-laced brownie to another student.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Cole Spicer, 18, of Stafford, gave the brownie to another student at Stafford High School on April 21.

Spicer was arrested Friday morning on several charges after he initially eluded authorities that day, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was told about a sick student in the school clinic on the afternoon of April 21. Authorities say an investigation revealed that Spicer had given an "adulterated brownie" to the other student who hadn't known that Spicer had placed a drug in the brownie.

The sheriff's office did not specify the type of drug they believe was in the brownie.

The school resource officer, who is a Stafford County sheriff's deputy, and school officials learned Spicer had left the school and was in a vehicle in Chichester Park nearby. When the deputy walked toward Spicer's vehicle, authorities say Spicer ignored commands to stop and instead drove away.

Spicer was arrested Friday morning on charges that include attempt to poison, eluding and reckless driving, the sheriff's office said.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

He was being held without bond. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaSTAFFORD COUNTYStafford County Sheriff's Office
