‘He's a monster': Virginia pediatrician accused of groping two teenage patients

Two teenage patients accused a Virginia pediatrician of groping them, and the mother of one of the girls says he showed up at their house uninvited.

Dr. Martin Forman has been practicing for decades, most recently at Reston Pediatrics, according to public records.

A Loudoun County mother said the doctor behaved inappropriately when she took her 14-year-old daughter to Reston Pediatrics for a headache.

“He kept touching her knee and he was staring straight at her breasts,” said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She said Forman complimented her daughter’s abs and suggested she go see a play involving pedophilia.

“When he brought up pedophilia, she turned red, my son turned red, I turned red, and she started crying because she was upset,” the mother said.

The family decided not to see Forman again, but the next morning they got a knock at the front door.

“All of a sudden, I heard a man’s voice and I knew immediately it was Dr. Forman,” the mother said.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I need to see my patient,’” she said.

She said Forman hit the family dog, groped her daughter, asked for her number and invited her to go home with him.

“I’m looking for knives in the kitchen; I’m looking like, ‘Do I go out the back door to go get help?’” the mother said.

“I didn’t feel safe for my life or my family’s life,” she said.

Eventually he got a phone call and left, she said.

Her daughter’s medical records show a note from Forman, saying, “I made a house call this morning.”

The family reported him to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, but a spokesperson said there was “insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.”

“He’s a monster,” the mother said.

“I wanted to do everything I could to make sure he couldn’t do this to anyone else,” she said.

The family said they also tried reporting Forman to the Virginia Board of Medicine, but they were told he wouldn’t face any discipline.

The family said they then received a letter from Reston Pediatrics’ lawyer, saying Forman had done nothing wrong and the family was no longer welcome at Reston Pediatrics due to their lack of trust in the practice.

The family filed a civil suit against Forman. During the trial, he denied any misconduct, arguing he acted with consent and was within the standard of patient care. But a jury ruled he was liable for battery, ordering him and the practice to pay more than $1 million in damages.

As of a few months ago, it appears Forman was still allowed to practice medicine, according to a second lawsuit he’s now facing. In February, a second teenage girl accused him of groping her while she was alone with him in the exam room, the Loudoun Times first reported.

“Hearing that this is still going on now, it’s shocking to me on many different levels,” said attorney Jim Magner, who represents both families.

The second girl recently filed a civil lawsuit against Forman and Reston Pediatrics for sexual battery.

“At this point, we fault not just him, but also the practice for failing the second victim,” Magner said.

Court records show the practice and the doctor filed a motion to dismiss the second lawsuit. A judge has yet to rule on it.

“Dr. Forman and Reston Pediatrics categorically deny all the allegations made against each of them,” an attorney for the practice said in a statement. “Given that this case is currently in pending litigation, we do not have any further comment at this time.”

The attorney would not say if Forman still works at the practice, but his bio is no longer available on its website. Forman’s bio said he was chairman of the ethics committee at Reston Hospital, but a hospital spokesperson said he hasn’t held a leadership position there in many years. His bio also said he’s an instructor at the University of Virginia, but the university said it has no record of that.