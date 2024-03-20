Hero's welcome: Sterling volunteer firefighter discharged from hospital 1 month after deadly house explosion

Heading home is the beginning of a long journey for volunteer firefighter Brian Diamond, who left the Washington Hospital Center burn unit on Wednesday.

He was discharged after more than a month in the hospital, recovering from injuries he sustained in the house explosion in Sterling that killed one of his colleagues.

But he'll have plenty of support during that long journey to recovery. On the way home to his family, Diamond made a stop at the fire station to see his other family -- and those colleagues at the fire station gave Diamond a hero's welcome.

"Good to be out of the hospital," Diamond said. "Feeling pretty good."

Diamond was part of the crew that responded to a gas leak at that Sterling home last month. A gas tank below the house exploded, leveling the home and sending 11 first responders to the hospital -- including Trevor Brown, who was killed.

Diamond was in the basement when the house blew up.

"I was down in that basement and I said a prayer, and, you know, God got me out of that. There was no other way that I could have escaped that thing."

He is the last of those 11 first responders to be discharged from the hospital.

His wife, Lisa, was by his side, her hand lightly grasping his -- which still has burn marks.

"The fire department has been so amazing," Lisa Diamond told News4. "They keep on talking about the brotherhood and sisterhood and they're just such an amazing support system, I can't imagine not being part of the fire family."

But right now, it's about the Diamond family, and going home to their four kids.

"We told 'em last night that I was coming home, and they jumped up and they were doing jumping jacks and flipping around the room."

Volunteer firefighter Brian Diamond is a full time 8th grade English teacher at Lunsford Middle School in South Riding, Virginia. He says he's grateful for all the cards and well wishes his students have sent him, and he can't wait to get back to them after he recovers at home with his wife and kids.