‘Heroes': Organ donation from boys killed in Virginia fire could save 9 lives

Two boys who died Sunday after a house fire in Northern Virginia last week were celebrated as heroes Thursday with a “walk of honor” as they returned to the operating room so their organs can be donated to save other lives.

The Brice family wants people to remember 3-year-old Zachariah and 6-year-old William as boys with so much love.

“We 100% know that William and Zachariah are in heaven right now, and they’re leading us and guiding us to make a difference, and they’re gonna be honored as heroes,” said their father, James Brice.

Their home in Clifton caught fire the morning of April 10, trapping the boys in a thick cloud of smoke that caused brain and lung damage. They died Sunday after several days in intensive care at Children’s National Hospital.

Their organs could help save up to nine lives, according to the nonprofit Donate Life.

A flag raising ceremony was held outside the hospital, with the performance of a new worship song written by the family’s church.

“We know that they are crossing the gates of heaven hearing, ‘Well done, boys. Well done, William. Well done, Zachariah,” said Joshua Baird, the family’s pastor.

The Brice family says when first responders found them inside the burning house, William was protecting his younger brother.

“We just couldn’t be more proud of them and grateful for all of you helping us walk through this process,” Brice said. “We appreciate the prayers, the love and the support.”