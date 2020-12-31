Help Available for Virginians Behind on Rent, Mortgages

Virginia’s state-level moratorium on evictions is set to expire Thursday night. Although a federal ban on evictions is set through Jan. 31, 2021, you can start preparing now to get help.

The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) makes financial assistance available for rent or mortgage payments that are past due beginning April 1, 2020, the state says.

The program is meant to rescue thousands of Virginians who have fallen behind on payments as the coronavirus pandemic rocks the economy.

To be eligible, an applicant must have:

A valid lease or mortgage

Experienced a qualified loss of income during the pandemic

Rent or mortgage payments at or below 150% Fair Market Rent

A gross monthly income at or below 80% of their area’s median income (during the last month)

Once you apply, the state has 45 days to reply to your application before a landlord can begin eviction proceedings. If you apply a second time, you must get a reply within 14 days.

Any financial assistance would come in a one-time payment, but there could be an opportunity to apply again.

Here’s more on your rights as a tenant in Virginia.

Landlords must notify tenants when they are overdue on rent.

You can check your eligibility and start an application here or call 211 for more information.