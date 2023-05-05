‘Heartbreaking… Scary': Woman Stabbed in Seven Corners Building; Suspect in Custody

A woman was stabbed and badly wounded after an argument inside an apartment building in Falls Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said the victim knew the suspect and was stabbed after an argument. Police called the attack "domestic-related," but they have not yet provided information about the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The stabbing happened about 7 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the Loren apartments. The high-rise building is located in the 6400 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area.

Neighbors who live on the same floor as a victim spoke to News4 about the crime.

"I heard a very loud pounding on my door, almost like a violent pounding. It went on for about 15 seconds," resident Jordan Donner said.

Donner said he never would have expected something like this at his apartment complex.

"So I open the door and I heard down by the elevator, but I couldn’t see," he said. "I heard someone huffing and puffing like they were in distress, and then I looked. There was blood dripping down the wall by my door, and then I looked down, and there was blood all over the floor in my doormat."

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

Michelle Rosa, who also lives on the same floor, said she saw a man being walked out in handcuffs.

"It's heartbreaking and it's scary at the same time, because, you know, you don’t expect to wake up to something like that," Rosa said.