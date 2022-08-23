‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment

A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night.

The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.

Within hours police identified a suspect and arrested 22-year-old Anthony Agee of Reston.

This guy, Agee, he can never get out again, ever. Not only does he need to be in the jail, where he is right now, he needs to be under it. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the two did not know each other.

“There was no relationship between the victim and this monster, none whatsoever, and our investigation at this point indicates that he did choose her,” Davis said.

The case came together when detectives took another look at evidence gathered in the same neighborhood June 9 when police investigated the report of a peeping Tom. A Ring camera recorded someone walking back and forth, but a handprint on a window led to the arrest of Agee, police said.

“That fingerprint, the handprint, that palmprint was lifted and processed by our detectives and sent to the forensics fingerprint exam unit,” Maj. Ed O’Carroll said.

The print went unprocessed by the lab for several weeks until Monday when detectives suspected it may be linked to Sunday night’s rape.

“Yesterday, we placed an emergency rush on getting that handprint, palmprint analyzed, and late yesterday morning, we got a hit,” Davis said.

“This guy, Agee, he can never get out again, ever,” Davis said. “Not only does he need to be in the jail, where he is right now, he needs to be under it.”

Davis also called Agee a coward.

Police did not say what evidence investigators have tying Agee to the Sunday night rape, only that detectives took him into custody Monday afternoon, and they are very confident they have the right man in custody.

Court records show Agee pleaded guilty in 2018 to burglary. He was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison with all but three years suspended.