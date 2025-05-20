GW Parkway to reopen before Wednesday morning rush

A stretch of the George Washington Memorial Parkway that’s been closed for cleanup since Friday’s severe storms will reopen before the Wednesday morning commute, the National Park Service said.

The 2.5-mile section stretching between Belle View Boulevard and Alexandria Avenue in Fairfax County was closed due to excessive damage from the storms.

Over the past several days, NPS staff and contractors worked extended hours to address more than 50 fallen or damaged trees and ensure the road is safe for the public.

Drivers have been taking detours, which have had significant rush-hour traffic delays.

Two people died when trees fell on their vehicles during the storms Friday, including one incident on the GW Parkway.

