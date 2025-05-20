GW Parkway

GW Parkway to reopen before Wednesday morning rush

2.5-mile stretch closed for cleanup from Friday storm damage

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stretch of the George Washington Memorial Parkway that’s been closed for cleanup since Friday’s severe storms will reopen before the Wednesday morning commute, the National Park Service said.

The 2.5-mile section stretching between Belle View Boulevard and Alexandria Avenue in Fairfax County was closed due to excessive damage from the storms.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Over the past several days, NPS staff and contractors worked extended hours to address more than 50 fallen or damaged trees and ensure the road is safe for the public.

Fairfax County 9 hours ago

‘Amazing woman': Husband of driver killed by falling tree on GW Parkway shares who she was

Virginia May 19

GW Parkway closure for storm cleanup causes heavy traffic

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Drivers have been taking detours, which have had significant rush-hour traffic delays.

Two people died when trees fell on their vehicles during the storms Friday, including one incident on the GW Parkway.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

GW Parkway
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us