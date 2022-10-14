Gunman Wounded in Shooting With Officers: Arlington Police

A gunman was wounded in a shootout with officers Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road encountered an armed man, police said.

“As officers were arriving on the scene, they could hear the sound of shots being fired,” Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage said. “The officers made contact with the armed suspect when they arrived on scene. They gave the suspect commands to drop the weapon. The suspect did not follow the commands of officers and raised that weapon. At that time, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital, police said. He is in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No officers were injured.

There is no threat to the community nor other suspects involved in the incident, police said.