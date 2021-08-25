carjacking

Gunman Carjacks Peloton Delivery Van in Virginia

By Paul Wagner

Delivery vehicles at a Peloton warehouse in Virginia
A gunman carjacked a Peloton delivery driver Wednesday morning at a Virginia shopping center.

The driver said a man with a gun forced her out of the van in the 6100 block of Franconia Road near a Peloton warehouse and drove away.

The driver was parked outside a 7-Eleven just after 8 a.m. when a man with a pistol with an extended magazine walked up and demanded the van, police said.

Fairfax County police detectives worked the shopping center for hours looking for witnesses and video. A pawn shop’s surveillance cameras caught some of what happened, police said.

Police did not say what was inside the van. Peloton stationary bikes routinely sell for $2,000 apiece or more.

In a statement to News4, Peloton said, “One of our Peloton field teams has been the target of a carjacking, but thankfully our team is safe. We're fully cooperating with local authorities, but please understand that this is an active investigation and we cannot share any additional information.”

The driver told police the gunman was wearing a white shirt, a black bucket hat and a mask.

Police said the gunman may have gotten on the Beltway and headed for the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

