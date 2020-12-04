Gun Found in 5-Year-Old's Backpack at Stafford School: Sheriff

A 5-year-old boy in Virginia unintentionally brought a gun to school on Thursday and now the gun's owner will likely face charges, the Stafford County Sheriff’s office says.

The boy had grabbed an adult’s backpack from a car instead of his own, then brought it inside Anne E. Moncure Elementary. The adult’s backpack had a gun inside, authorities say.

The weapon was discovered in the backpack during class and confiscated by staff, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office responded and seized the firearm.

Authorities say everyone involved in the investigation is cooperating and charges are pending against the gun owner.

