Graffiti on Abortion Found at Catholic Church in Virginia

Graffiti on abortion was found outside a Catholic church in Reston, Virginia, early Sunday, authorities said.

Messages “related to the recent Supreme Court Roe v Wade ruling” were seen at St. John Neumann Catholic Community, Fairfax County police said later in the day.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the church on Lawyers Road at about 6:45 a.m. after smoldering mulch was reported. Personnel detected that “an accelerant was likely used” and saw graffiti spray-painted on a sign at the church’s entrance.

Police arrived and then found three other locations at the back of the building that also had been damaged by graffiti, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the church.

“We continue to have increased patrols at places of worship, connect with community faith leaders, and are working with our regional law enforcement partners to determine who is responsible,” police said in a statement.

The chairman of the county board of supervisors, Jeff McKay, condemned the vandalism.

There is no room for violence, vandalism, or destruction of property in Fairfax County. pic.twitter.com/6RIYIiauWK — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) June 26, 2022

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.