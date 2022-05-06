Gang Members Found Guilty of Murder, Kidnapping in Northern Virginia

Four members of a violent, drug-running gang in Northern Virginia were found guilty Friday on charges of conspiring to murder, kidnapping, racketeering and drug distribution.

Joseph Lamborn, Peter Le, Tony Le and Young Yoo kidnapped and killed Brandon White, of Fairfax County, in early 2019, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the four men grabbed White at a local mall and took him to Richmond, where they shot him to death. The killing was retaliation for his testimony against another gang member who had beat him up, prosecutors said.

“I feel very angry, very upset that they did that to my son,” White’s mother told News4 in 2020.

“I want them to know what they done is not right,” she said.

Members of their gang, Reccless Tigers, also fatally stabbed Stephen Le, a George Mason University student, at a party in 2016, prosecutors said.

The Reccless Tigers was little known in the D.C. area until more than a dozen members were indicted in 2019.

The four defendants who were found guilty Friday were accused of operating a drug ring.

Fellow Reccless Tigers, who have already pleaded guilty, previously testified the drug sales started when some of them were just 15 years old attending South County High School. They say boxes filled with marijuana were shipped to Fairfax County for distribution.

Gang members took the witness stand and described what the group called their missions carried out against those who didn’t pay drug debts or who cooperated with police. There were fire bombings, with Molotov cocktails thrown into Northern Virginia homes. There were many beatings, a stabbing, and in one case – after a customer didn’t pay up – they kidnapped his dogs, took him to the woods and killed him, they said.

Tony Le was found not guilty on two possessing destructive device counts. Peter Le and Young Yoo were found not guilty on gun charges.

There was also testimony Thursday about tattoos some of the gang members got after Brandon White’s death – filled-in tear drop tattoos on their cheeks, signifying they had killed someone.