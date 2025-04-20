Friends and family hold vigil to remember 16-year-old shot and killed in Ashburn

Lights were lifted for a young life tragically cut short.

On Saturday evening, friends, family and classmates came together to celebrate the life of Nicholas Mejia exactly one week after the 16-year-old’s death.

“Nick was just a very funny, lighthearted person, almost to the point where you had to tell him, ‘Come on, let’s be serious' about some things, type of things,” said his older sister, Jasmine Mercer. “So he just really enjoyed laughing, making other people laugh and other people feel good.”

Mercer said their family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Loudoun County community.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Several of the teen’s friends fought tears as they shared memories, joined by members of the clergy and elected leaders.

The memorial was organized in the same parking lot where Mejia died. Investigators said he was in the passenger seat as another teen drove last Saturday night when he came under the gun at a nearby apartment complex.

Prosecutors said the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, according to court documents.

Last Sunday, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed was arrested and charged with the murder.

While he waits to learn his fate, Mejia's grieving friends and family are focusing on the positives.

His sister said he loved playing basketball and video games and described him as a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He just really loved his friends and his family. He really loved his nephew, who's my son, and he really enjoyed living life to the fullest…” Mercer said. “I want Nicholas to know, of course, that I love him and that we will always have his back no matter what.”

Mejia’s family said they are now trying to plan his funeral. They have organized an online fundraiser to help with the expenses.