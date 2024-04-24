Former United Way exec sues nonprofit, saying she was fired after reporting harassment

A former executive at United Way is suing the Alexandria-based nonprofit, claiming she experienced sexual harassment and a hostile workplace during her time there and then was fired for speaking up.

Lisa Bowman describes her time working as chief marketing officer at United Way as a dream job turned nightmare.

"I shouldn’t have to lie awake at night fighting back tears at what has happened to my life," Bowman said during a sexual assault awareness event Wednesday, announcing a lawsuit against her former employer.

In the lawsuit, Bowman alleges a male colleague made suggestive comments to her during his job interview and continued to do so for months. She also alleges he paced outside her office, invited her to stay in an Airbnb with him and yelled at her when she tried to address the issues.

News4 is not naming the colleague Bowman says allegedly harassed her, because he isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

"My boss, the CEO of United Way Worldwide, told me that I needed to learn to get along with my harasser. My performance was downgraded with no merit or substantiation," said Bowman, who worked at the nonprofit from 2015 to 2020.

In the lawsuit, Bowman alleges the then-CEO told her, "I don't need you," and fired her. She also claims she was then forced to help plan for the onboarding of her replacement.

"I believe a concerted effort was made to create a workplace that was so hostile, I’d surely quit. I’m not a quitter. And when that didn’t happen, I was terminated," Bowman said.

Bowman has also published a book about United Way, titled "Harasshole: A Cautionary Tale of My Time at 'America’s Favorite Charity'."

She says ever since being fired, she’s struggled to find a new job.

"I’ve had job offers rescinded. 'Your background is amazing, but we can’t take a risk with you, Lisa.' I shouldn’t have to worry about if I can afford medical insurance, my mortgage, food on my table, and my legal bills," she said.

Bowman is seeking damages of more than $12 million.

United Way told News4 that it does not comment on pending cases.

The organization said in a statement: "United Way Worldwide is committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination and harassment. We remain focused on building sustainable and equitable futures for communities worldwide so all can thrive."