Former Teacher Accused of Sex Acts With Student No Longer Facing Trial

A former Fairfax County middle school teacher accused of sex acts with a student won’t be tried on the charges against him.

Former Thoreau Middle School teacher Matthew Snell was found not guilty of one of three charges earlier this year. The jury could not agree on a verdict on the other two charges.

Now, in an agreement with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Snell is getting a deferred judgment. If he keeps his record clear for two years and follows a judge’s order not to contact the alleged victim, his charge will be reduced to a non-sex-related misdemeanor. Snell also would not have to register as a sex offender.

In a statement released through his attorney, Snell wrote, “Today rights a wrong that started 1,078 days ago. While I bear no animosity, something needs to change. This does not seem like it should happen in the country that I deployed to protect.”

Law enforcement sources said the alleged victim’s family signed off on the deferred judgment.