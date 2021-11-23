Former Fauquier High School Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

A former northern Virginia high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor is facing new charges Tuesday after another alleged victim came forward.

Kevin Mettinger, 51, was indicted this week on multiple felonies. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a minor while he was a drama teacher at Fauquier High School, where he worked from 2001 until he resigned in 2012.

The former teacher turned tutor was first accused of picking up a 14-year-old boy and bringing him to a home he rented in Warrenton. Mettinger allegedly offered to pay the boy to help with housework, but charging documents say on multiple occasions this past summer he fondled the boy and performed sexual acts.

The child came forward to Warrenton police, who arrested Mettinger on four felony charges.

“Anytime an allegation like this is made for someone of the public trust, an educator or anyone like that, it really tears at the fabric of the community,” Police Chief Michael Kochis said. “As the investigation continued, other things came to light.”

A second victim, also a minor, told police that Mettinger sexually assaulted them on two occasions back in 2004 and 2005 while Mettinger was working as a teacher.

The suspect is now charged with six felonies related to child sex assault. He is out free on bond, and told News4 he doesn't have any comment on the charges against him.

Police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward if they have experienced inappropriate behavior from Mettinger.