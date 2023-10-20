Former Fairfax Co. police officer arraigned for fatal shooting of shoplifting suspect

A former Fairfax County police officer was arraigned on involuntary manslaughter and firearms charges for killing a man suspected of stealing sunglasses at Tysons Corner Center.

Wesley Shifflett stepped into a courtroom as a defendant for the first time Friday after his indictment last week by a special grand jury on involuntary manslaughter and firearms charges in the death of Timothy Johnson.

Johnson’s mother, Melissa Johnson, saw Shifflett for the first time at the arraignment.

“I just had to calm my spirit after all these months to be waiting to see his face, so I just don’t even have words,” she said.

Police body camera video shows Shifflett and another officer chasing Johnson after he allegedly shoplifted sunglasses and ran into a brushy area. Shifflett yelled get on the ground before opening fire.

“We’re in it and committed for the long haul, and this is just one step toward that direction,” Melissa Johnson said. “And we’ve walked it out now graciously, we’ve walked it out patiently and we’ll continue to do so.

Shifflett’s attorney, who waived the reading of the two charges, said he believes his client will be found not guilty.

“We feel very confident in the trial and our presentation,” Caleb Kershner said.

Kershner said Shifflett, like other officers he’s represented, never want to use deadly force.

“This is a circumstance at any point you hope you never have to face, and Wesley’s no different,” Kershner said. “And I think, if there is any message the public needs to understand, it’s that officers have to make split-second decisions and many times they’re life or death.”

A trial date wasn’t set, but Kershner believes a jury trial will being within the next nine months.

The first time the case was presented to a grand jury, that group declined to indict the former officer. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano then empaneled a special grand jury, which heard more extensive evidence and returned an indictment.

Shifflett was fired from Fairfax County police.