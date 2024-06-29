Former Army doctor gets 30 years for attack on wife in Virginia

A man who was once worked as a doctor at Fort Belvoir in Virginia was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for attacking and beating his wife and duct-taping her a pole in the couple's basement.

This is the second case in which Dr. Drew Steiner was convicted of attacking a woman. He already is serving a 10-year prison sentence for an attack on a victim he met online in August 2020.

During the trial in this case, his wife testified that Steiner attacked her in their home in September 2020. She testified that Steiner had just gotten over COVID-19 when he asked to come out of quarantine and into their bedroom, she said.

Suddenly, Steiner pinned her to the bed, she said, telling jurors, “I said, ‘Please, I don’t feel well. I can’t breathe,’ and he said, ‘That’s the point.’”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She testified Steiner later beat her with a sandal she tried to use to defend herself, saying, “He grabbed a sandal and started to hit me very hard on my ear and head. Everything was spinning. I was just waiting for the next blow and the next blow. I tried hard not to faint.”

Her husband marched her to different rooms in the house, she testified. Inside a bathroom, she grabbed an aerosol can to fight back, but, she said, he told her, “If you use that I’m going to shatter your face, and you know that I will.”

Eventually, Steiner took her to the basement, duct-taped her to a post, turned off the lights and left, she said. She managed to break free and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

In October, a jury found Steiner guilty of abduction with intent to defile, malicious wounding and attempted rape. He was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

In November 2022, he was convicted of rape and unlawful videotaping in the case involving the woman he met online.